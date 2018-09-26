Wild tusker tramples woman in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In another incident of man-animal conflict, an elderly woman was crushed to death by a wild tusker at Sendakapa village under Keonjhar forest range on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pala Nayak of the same village.

The incident took place when the woman had gone to the nearby forest to collect mushrooms and came in front of the elephant. The jumbo trampled the woman as a result which she died on the spot.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the village and started a probe into this incident. The body has been sent for postmortem, said an official.

A compensation of Rs 40,000 would be paid in advance and an amount of Rs 3.60 lakh would be provided to the kin of the deceased after completion of the probe, added the official.