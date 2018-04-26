Wild jumbo wreaks havoc in Dhenkanal village, 3 injured

Dhenkanal: A wild elephant wreaked havoc in Latadeipur village under Sadangi forest range in Dhenkanal district after three villagers were grievously injured in an attack by the jumbo today.

The incident took place when the three villagers were on their way to a nearby pond to take bath when the trio was attacked by the wild pachyderm.

The injured were rushed to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Later one of them was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Though the forest department had earlier issued an advisory to villagers to remain indoors during morning and evening hours, it seems the advice have fallen on deaf ears.

Last week, an elderly woman was trampled to death by a wild jumbo at Kauriapal village under Sadar forest range in the district. The incident occurred when the woman had gone to the woods to attend nature’s call.