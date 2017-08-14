PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Wild elephant kills forest guard in Rourkela

Rourkela: A forest guard was trampled to death by a wild elephant here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Pati Dheer.

The incident occurred at Gudachhapal village near the Kuanrmunda Range of the Rourkela Forest Division where Pati along with other forest staffs was trying to drive away a herd of elephants that strayed into the village.

While four wild pachyderms went away, one remained in the village. As night advanced, the forest officials were unaware of the presence of the elephant, which crushed Pati to death.

Sources said that the five elephants have killed at least 12 persons in the past three years in the Kacharu area, 5 km from Kuanrmunda. Last month itself, three people were killed in the elephant attacks in the area.

