State at Large

Wild bear creates panic at VISA steel plant in Jajpur

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
VISA steel plant

Jajpur: Tension ran high on the premises of VISA steel plant at Kalinga Nagar industrial area in Jajpur district after a wild bear was spotted inside the plant complex.

Panic griped the area and employees ran amok in fear following the roaming of the wild animal near the plant vicinity in the morning.

The bear is suspected to have strayed into the plant from Badasuli hill after local residents tried to chase it away.

As it was chased down by a mob, in a bid to protect itself, the wild bear entered the plant and hid itself in the bushes at an isolated place.

Forest officials from Tamaka and Jajpur Road along with local police rushed to the spot and swung into action to capture the animal.

