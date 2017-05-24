Wife of Mumbai cop who investigated Sheena Bora murder found dead

Mumbai: The wife of a police inspector who investigated the Sheena Bora murder was found dead at their home in Mumbai on Tuesday late night.

Deepali Ganore was found lying in blood, a knife next to her, by her husband, inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore, who came home from work around 3.30 am.

Their 21-year-old son has been missing since last evening, say the police.

Ganore was a part of the first team to investigate the sensational case of Sheena Bora, who was murdered in 2012 allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea.

Sheena Bora’s step-father and Mukerjea’s husband, former media boss Peter Mukerjea, is also accused of a role in the crime.