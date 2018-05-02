Widow raped in Odisha; accused arrested

Nayagarh: A 37-year-old widow was allegedly raped by a youth in Ranpur area of Nayagarh district last evening when she was alone at her home.

The accused identified as Lipuna Das (25) from the same village has been arrested, police said.

According to reports, Lipuna entered inside the woman’s house last evening when her children had gone to a nearby market.

Getting her alone, the accused closed the door from inside and allegedly raped the woman despite her repeated resistance.

The victim last night lodged an FIR at Ranpur Police Station. Police swung into action receiving the complaint and arrested the accused.

The woman, whose husband has died, came to the police station at around 7 30 pm yesterday and filed a complaint alleging that one Lipuna Das came to her house and raped her when she was alone, said Ranpur IIC Girija Shankar Rath.

Soon after the complaint, a team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, he added.