White tigress Kusum dies in Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: In a bad news for animal lovers, Kusum, a white tigress today died at the Nandankanan Zoological Park here due to age related ailments.

According to the zoo officials, 18-year-old tigress Kusum had fallen ill since July and completely left diet in the last three days. Kusum was kept in a feeding chamber of the white tiger safari in the zoo.

Notably, Kusum was born to tiger Ram and tigress Shreya in December, 1999 and she had bred seven off springs in three litters (5 white and 2 normal) during her lifespan.

