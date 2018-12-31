WhatsApp won’t work on these devices from tomorrow

San Francisco: Users of some of the old smartphones would not able to use popular messaging app WhatsApp on their devices after December 31.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp announced to drop support for dated devices and operating systems (OS) in 2019.

While the company announces the end of support on old operating systems from time to time, now it is ending support for iOS 7 and older versions, Android 2.3.7 and Nokia Series 40 (S40).

The users of Nokia Series 40 device will no longer be able to create new WhatsApp accounts and some features of the app could stop functioning on the device at any time.

The Nokia S40 OS was seen in the company’s mid-tier devices like Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia 206, Nokia 208, Nokia 301, Nokia 515.