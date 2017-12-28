WhatsApp training to BJD MLAs

Bhubaneswar: To make leader-people connectivity easier, the BJD on Wednesday trained many of its MLAs on the use of WhatsApp for propagating Government schemes among people and receiving their grievances through smart phones.

Experts provided training to the MLAs of the ruling party at the Naveen Nivas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence, here.

The MLAs can send messages regarding welfare schemes to party workers. Similarly, workers would message about progress of the projects to the MLA. Common people can lodge grievances to the MLAs through WhatsApp. It would be easy for the MLAs to take prompt action on the grievance of people, said BJD sources.

Reacting to the training provided to the BJD MLAs, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said, “It is all false propaganda and meant to cover up the Government’s misdeeds.”