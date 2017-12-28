Headlines

WhatsApp training to BJD MLAs

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
WhatsApp

Bhubaneswar: To make leader-people connectivity easier, the BJD on Wednesday trained many of its MLAs on the use of WhatsApp for propagating Government schemes among people and receiving their grievances through smart phones.

Experts provided training to the MLAs of the ruling party at the Naveen Nivas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence, here.

The MLAs can send messages regarding welfare schemes to party workers. Similarly, workers would message about progress of the projects to the MLA. Common people can lodge grievances to the MLAs through WhatsApp. It would be easy for the MLAs to take prompt action on the grievance of people, said BJD sources.

Reacting to the training provided to the BJD MLAs, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said, “It is all false propaganda and meant to cover up the Government’s misdeeds.”

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
995
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark
Odia film industry Odia film industry
937
Entertainment

Flash back of Odia film industry 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top