WhatsApp to stop working on BlackBerry 10 OS, Windows Phone 8.0 from Dec 31

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Popular messaging platform WhatsApp’s farewell note for 2017 is not good news for some smartphone users. WhatsApp will stop working on devices running BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, and Windows Phone 8.0 and older from December 31, 2017.

To recall, WhatsApp had extended support for both platforms in June this year. At the time, WhatsApp had also revealed that the app will stop working for phones running Nokia S40 will be stopped from December 31, 2018.

The app will stop working on phones running Android 2.3.7 and older (Gingerbread) will be stopped from February 1, 2020. The messaging app became unavailable on Nokia phones running Symbian S60, from June 30, 2017.

WhatsApp updates for other OS versions like Windows Phone 7, Android 2.1, Android 2.2, and iOS 6 were stopped in 2016.

