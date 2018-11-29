Western Odisha Maha Bandh: Know The Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Bhubaneswar: The train services have been hit due to the 48-hour Western Odisha Maha Bandh called by different lawyers’ associations demanding a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in the region.

Taking note of the ‘rail roko’ at Sambalpur, Hirakud and Sambalpur city the East Coast Railway (ECoR) cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted few trains on some routes.

Trains Cancelled:

18301/18302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Express from both the directions.

18303/18304 Sambalpur-Puri Sambalpur Inter City from both the directions.

12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City from both the directions.

68034 Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Passenger

58301/58303 Sambalpur-Koraput/Junagarh Road Passenger

58213 Titlagarh-Sambalpur Passenger

18309 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express

68027 Rourkela-Sambalpur Passenger

58214 Bilaspur-Titlagarh Passenger via Sambalpur

Partially Cancelled Trains:

12872 Titlagarh-Howrah Ispat Express from Titlagarh today will run up to Bargarh Road and will return to Titlagarh as 12871 Howrah=Titlagarh Ispat Express from Bargarh Road to Titlagarh.

18006 Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express from Jagadalpur today will run up to Titlagarh and will return as 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express from Titlagarh to Jagadalpur.

18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Howrah on 28.11.2018 will run up to Jharsuguda and will return Howrah as 18006 Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express from Jharsuguda. 18005/18006 Howrah-Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express will remain cancelled between Jharsuguda and Titlagarh from both the directions.

22839 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Rourkela today will run up to Jharsuguda and will return as 22840 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Inter City from Jharsuguda to Rourkela. This train will remain cancelled between Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar from both the directions.

58132 Puri-Rourkela Passenger from Puri today will run up to Angul and will return Puri as 58131 Rourkela-Puri Passenger from Angul. Services of 58131 Rourkela-Puri Passenger will remain cancelled between Rourkela and Angul will remain cancelled from both the directions.

Trains Diverted: