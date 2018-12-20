West trying to hold back powerful Russia: Putin

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said the West is trying to hold back Russia to surge ahead.

Putin’s comments came at the end-of-year press conference here on Thursday.

The Russian President said the West was threatened by an increasingly powerful Russia but added that a further economic growth is on the anvil.

The annual event comes after months of increasing discontent at home and tensions abroad, from a stand-off with Ukraine to deteriorating ties with Washington.

On Western sanctions against Russia, Putin said these were “connected with the growth of Russia’s power.”

Media reports said the Russian President began addressing the press conference by reeling off economic growth figures.