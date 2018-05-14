West Bengal panchayat polls: Five killed in poll-related violence

Kolkata: Violence was reported from various parts of West Bengal, as the polling for the single phase panchayat elections is underway today.
Within less than two hours after the polling began, the State Election Commission has received complains of violence from at least four districts from different parts of the state and has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said.
According to reports, at least five people were killed in poll-related violence across the state.
After a protracted legal battle in the Kolkata High Court and the Supreme Court involving the SEC, the TMC and the opposition parties, the three-tier panchayat polls is being held in the state.