West Bank Shootings: Three Palestinians, 2 Israelis Killed

West Bank Shootings
Jerusalem: At least two Israelis were killed and two injured in the West Bank Shootings, after Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in separate operations overnight on Wednesday.

“A Palestinian opened fire at a bus stop killing 2 Israelis, severely injuring 1 & injuring others at Asaf Junction, north of Jerusalem, “Israel’s army said on Twitter.

Eli Bin, the head of Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services, confirmed to Israeli Army Radio that two people were killed in the shooting. Their identities were not immediately known.

The shooting took place near the illegal settlement of Ofra, in the central West Bank.

On Wednesday night, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in separate operations over the span of six hours. They were suspects in alleged attacks on Israelis.

An Israel Defence Forces spokesperson said that during the Thursday attack, the attacker stepped out of a car and shot at soldiers and civilians at a bus stop near Ramallah before fleeing towards the city. He added that all entrances and exits to Ramallah city have been closed in an attempt to find the attacker.

