WESCO junior engineer lands in vigilance net for bribe

Kalahandi: Vigilance sleuths on Friday caught a junior engineer of Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd. (WESCO) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person.

The accused, Dharamvir Sahu, is working in the WESCO electric Section 1 of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

According to sources, Sahu had demanded the bribe from Trinath Nayak for dismissing the dues of his electric bills. Nayak had lodged a complaint in this regard.

The accused was taking the bribe from one Nayak when the vigilance officials caught him red-handed. Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.