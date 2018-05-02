Wedding gift blast: Crime Branch takes Punjilal on another five-day remand

Bolangir: The Patnagarh Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) today allowed the Odisha Crime Branch (CB) to take Punjilal Meher, mastermind of the sensational wedding gift blast, on another five-day remand.

Though the CB had appealed for an eight-day remand, the Magistrate allowed five-day remand. The court also asked the Crime Branch to produce Meher at 12.30 pm on May 7 after the end of the remand period.

Meher was taken on a six-day remand before. After the end of the remand period, he was produced in the court of the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) in the first hour on Wednesday. A medical examination by a team of doctors was conducted at the Patnagarh government hospital before producing him before the court.

As informed by the Crime Branch, Punjilal was scheduled to be taken to Raipur from Patnagarh after 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

Crime Branch IG, Arun Bothra is also scheduled to visit Raipur on Wednesday and will have a meeting with a three-member Crime Branch team which is currently stationed in Raipur.

Punjilal’s laptop has been sent to the national forensic laboratory to retrieve the data that was reportedly deleted by him after executing the crime.

Efforts are on to send the CCTV footage collected from one of the three courier offices in Raipur to an Israel-based agency to confirm Punjilal’s presence in the recordings.

On February 23, newly-wed Soumyasekhar and his grandmother were killed when a wedding gift parcel received through courier exploded inside their house in Patnagarh.