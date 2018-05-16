Wedding gift blast: Courier owner, staff identify Punjilal Meher

Bolangir: In a major success to the Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the wedding gift blast case, the owner and staff of two courier companies of Raipur identified the prime accused Punjilal Meher during test identification (TI) parade at the sub-jail at Patnagarh in Bolangir district on Tuesday.

The Patnagarh SDJM court had summoned Harbinder Singh Saluja, owner of the Skyking Courier and a lady staff of the DTDC Courier of Raipur on May 11 to remain present at the Patnagarh sub-jail on May 14.

Following the directive of the court, the duo had arrived at the sub-jail on Tuesday where the SIT conducted the TI parade of Punjilal in presence of a local magistrate. During the TI parade, the duo identified Punjilal.

Notably, three persons including the groom Soumyasekhar of Bholanathpada, his wife and his grandmother were grievously injured in the explosion while opening the parcel sent as marriage gift on February 23.

While Soumyasekhar and his grandmother died in hospital, Soumyasekhar’s wife survived the blast after long treatment and going through plastic surgery at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.