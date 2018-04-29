Wedding gift blast: CB to use advanced technology for further probe

Bhubaneswar/Bolangir: The Odisha Crime Branch (CB) will use advanced digital forensic technology for further investigation into the Patnagarh wedding gift blast case.

Various materials seized by CB during the course of investigation will be sent to different national and international scientific agencies, informed officials.

As per reports, Punjilal Meher’s laptop will be sent for retrieval of important data that was reportedly deleted by him after execution of the crime.

The CCTV footage of the courier company will be sent to Israel to confirm Punjilal’s presence in the video recordings.

The anonymous letter which is believed to be written by Punjilal to confuse the investigation process will be sent to Gandhinagar’s scientific laboratory. Similarly, the specimen will be sent for a DNA test as police suspect the prime accused had used his saliva to enclose it.

Now Punjilal is being interrogated by CB on a six-day remand. A team of senior CB officials have continued to grill Punjilal at the Bolangir Circuit House to extract more information about the execution of the crime and various other aspects in connection with the blast.