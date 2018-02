Bhubaneswar: Rain/thundershower likely to occur at a few places over interior and coastal Odisha till February 14, the local meteorological centre forecasted today.

During the next 24 hours, rain or thundershower may occur at several places over interior Odisha and a few places over coastal part of the State.

Moderate to dense fog reducing surface visibility less than 200 m likely to occur over some parts of coastal Odisha and hail storm likely to occur at one or two places over interior Odisha.