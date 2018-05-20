Headlines

Wear your helmet while riding a two-wheeler for Maa Tarini darshan at Ghatagaon

Pragativadi News Service
Maa Tarini Temple

Keonjhar: When the government has made it mandatory to wear helmet for filling fuel at filling stations,   Maa Tarini Temple at Ghatagaon in Keojhar district moved one step ahead not to perform Puja if motorists come without helmets.

It was decided after a meeting between the temple trust committee president and district police. The meeting decided that priests will refuse ‘Puja’ to motorists, who come without helmets. It is initiative to drive a campaign on road safety to bring down fatality due to accidents in the area.

Members of the committee, police officers and local sarpanch attended the meeting.

