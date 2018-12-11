We will form govt on our own: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: “We are heading towards a clear majority. We expect to form the government on our own,” Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot has said.

He said he was in touch with all-like minded parties for the purpose.

Pilot’s comments came as the Congress hovered around the 100-mark needed to form the government.

Pilot said the Congress was confident of forming a government on its own strength.

He said the people has given a clear mandate against the BJP.

People of Rajasthan have given a clear mandate to the Congress for formation of government, Pilot said and added that time has come to serve the people.

The Congress leader said it was a matter of introspection for the BJP as it lost in three states in the assembly elections.

It has been rejected by all three states, Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. He said in spite of money and muscle power they are losing.