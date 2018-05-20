We will bring out 36 massive corruptions by BJD: Dharmendra

Bhubaneswar: The BJP will come up with documents regarding 36 massive corruptions by the ruling BJD in Odisha during its 18 years of rule, the party informed on the sidelines of BJP’s two-day State Executive Meeting which concluded today.

“We will bring out documents of 36 massive corruptions by the ruling BJD in its 18 years of rule before the people of the State,” said Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the meeting.

At the same time, we will highlight 48 achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre in its 4 years of rule, he added.

The saffron party leaders lashed out at the Naveen Patnaik government for its failure on several fronts. The party also informed that it will launch a mega ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ across Odisha.

Besides, BJP alleged that the Odisha Government is trying to fool and mislead people by providing false data about its achievements while Dharmendra dared Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to prove that the data provided in an advertisement of the State Health department related to infant mortality is correct.