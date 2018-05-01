Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Labour Day on Tuesday, describing the labourers as modern Viswakarma of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “The government has always respected the sacrifices made by labourers towards development of the state. We are committed to all-round development of labourers.”

Naveen also inaugurated a 45-day campaign against child labour during the state-level celebration of International Labour Day at Jaydev Bhawan here.

The campaign aims to highlight challenges faced by the children engaged as labourers in different parts of the state. It will create public awareness to refrain children from such practices and ensure them a good childhood.

Besides, the Chief Minister launched a community radio programme ‘Suna Shramika’.

He also unveiled a website – www.nirmanshramika.com to sensitise Odisha building and other construction workers about different welfare schemes introduced for them.

Apart from these, Naveen also inaugurated assistance centres, ‘Shramika Sarathi’, for migrant labourers set up in Kantabanji of Balangir district, Balugaon of Khurda district and Padmapur of Bargarh district to provide them necessary support and protection.

On the occasion, four trade union leaders were conferred with the prestigious ‘Biju Shramika Bandhu Samman’.

Among others, Labour Minister Sushanta Singh, MP Prasanna Patsani, MLA Priyadarshi Mishra and Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena were present.