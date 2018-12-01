WCD Minister Orders to shut 22 branches of Dhenkanal Shelter Home

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
minister order closure of 22 branch
17

Bhubaneswar/Dhenkanal: Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal on Saturday directed district collectors to close down 22 branches of Dream Centre Shelter Home.

The minister’s order came following reports of sexual exploitation of minor girls at Dream Centre Shelter Home located at Beltikiri in Dhenkanal district.

Related Posts

Man sentenced to 4-yr in jail for thrashing mother

Woman jumps off Kuakhai bridge, rescued alive

Anganwadi worker abducted by four miscreants in Bolangir

The shelter home in-charge, Simanchal Nayak, was arrested today in connection with the case while its managing director Fayaz Rehman is absconding.

The WCD minister said he has directed the district collectors to immediately shut down 22 branches of Dream Centre Shelter Home and rehabilitate the inmates in the nearest child care institutions.

Samal further stated that the shelter home was not registered by the government and being operated illegally. Necessary steps would be taken to rehabilitate the inmates, he added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.