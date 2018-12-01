WCD Minister Orders to shut 22 branches of Dhenkanal Shelter Home

Bhubaneswar/Dhenkanal: Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal on Saturday directed district collectors to close down 22 branches of Dream Centre Shelter Home.

The minister’s order came following reports of sexual exploitation of minor girls at Dream Centre Shelter Home located at Beltikiri in Dhenkanal district.

The shelter home in-charge, Simanchal Nayak, was arrested today in connection with the case while its managing director Fayaz Rehman is absconding.

The WCD minister said he has directed the district collectors to immediately shut down 22 branches of Dream Centre Shelter Home and rehabilitate the inmates in the nearest child care institutions.

Samal further stated that the shelter home was not registered by the government and being operated illegally. Necessary steps would be taken to rehabilitate the inmates, he added.