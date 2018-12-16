WB govt rejects BJP’s application for rally

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has rejected the BJP’s application for holding “Rath Yatra or Ganatantra Bachao yatra in the state.

It cited “grave apprehension of major breach of peace and communal violence during and in the aftermath” of the proposed rally.

The decision was officially communicated to the BJP with the apprehension that the yatra would be turned into a communal propaganda.

It quoted the intelligence reports to claim that the “yatras” (rallies) would create communal tensions in the state as the “RSS, VHP and the Bajrang Dal” are taking part.

“Intelligence reports indicate the public perception is that the religious overtones of the yatras will be turned into communal propaganda,” said the letter signed by three top government officials and addressed to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

The intelligence reports also indicated that in several districts, organisations with overtly communal agenda, such as the RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP would actively join the yatra”.

The missive also said the large convoys of the yatras would create a chaotic situation and grave disruption of traffic on arterial roads and highways.