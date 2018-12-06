WB govt denies permission to Amit Shah rath yatra

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has declined to give permission to Amit Shah’s rath yatra.

The rath yatra is proposed to be held at Cooch Behar ground. The WB government has denied permission to BJP president Amit Shah’s proposed rally as it might cause communal tension.

The advocate general Kishore Dutta informed the Calcutta High Court on Thursday in this connection.

Amit Shah is scheduled to kick start the party’s ‘Save Democracy Rally’, comprising three ‘rath yatras’, in the state.

The BJP has said that it will hold peaceful yatras.

When the judge asked who will take responsibility if anything untoward happens, BJP counsel Anindya Mitra submitted that the party will hold a peaceful rally. He, however, added that it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order.