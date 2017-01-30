Water-sports activities started in Pitamahal Dam

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rourkela: The Pitamahal dam in Sundargarh district is now all ready to facilitate all water sport activities  with thousands thronging the dam to enjoy boat rides, water scooter trips and kayaking journeys in the reservoir.

The project was launched by scuba diver Sabir Bux, on the occasion of Republic Day with an aim to promote tourism in the region and cage fish farming in the state.

During a press conference held on Saturday at Rourkela, Bux spoke of the unique water sport opportunities provided in the dam. Further he said that on the first day, more than 20,000 people had visited the dam to enjoy rides at the reservoir.


The state government had earlier given its approval to the project which combines cage fish farming with water sport and adventure tourism in the reservoir.

