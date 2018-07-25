Water to reach Mundali tonight as Hirakud dam opens 20 gates

Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities have opened a total of 20 sluice gates to discharge rain water from the reservoir to the Mahanadi River, which is expected to reach Mundali by 1 pm on Thursday.

The authorities had decide to open only 15 gates however five more were opened on Tuesday night keeping in view the IMD’s prediction of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal by July 29.

The water level in the reservoir stood at 615.85 feet against the storage capacity of 630. While the outflow of water into the dam reservoir was 3,21,101 cusecs the inflow was 1,01,800 cusecs by 9 am today.

Meanwhile, discharge of water from the reservoir has led to the increase in water level in the lower basin of Mahandi River.

While the inflow of water to Mundali was recorded at 2,44,300 cusecs, 1, 24, 64 cusecs of water entered Naraj in Cuttack by 10 am today.