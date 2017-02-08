Water inflow less by 33 percent to Hirakud Dam

Bhubaneswar: The claims of Odisha government regarding Chhattisgarh’s project on Mahanadi appears to have come true with the water in flow decreasing by 33 per cent to Hirakud Dam first time in 10 years.

In a report presented by Mahanadi valley manager and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, regarding the flow of water to and from the river, it has been stated that since last 10 years Hirakud reservoir has been receiving 1.83 lakh acre foot water every year in December. But after Chhattisgarh’s unilateral project on Mahanadi has begun, last year December it received 1.23 lakh acre foot water. Considering the average between 2005 and 2015, this is 33 per cent less.

As per Chief Minister Patnaik, the barrage construction in the upper catchment area of Mahanadi has led to the reduction of water inflow and this may continue even in monsoon. The state government’s water resources department even alleges that Hirakud may run dry owing to the impact of the construction by Chhattisgarh.

With the issue in the backdrop, BJD has decided to stage Satyagraha along Hirakud to protest Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh’s arrival on February 9 for campaigning in Panchayat Polls. The ruling party has decided to protest from the time Singh arrives till his departure.