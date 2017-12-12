Bollywood

Watch: Virat and Anushka’s ‘ Varmala ‘ ceremony

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

Mumbai: A video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exchanging garlands has surfaced online. The video was taken during the ‘ Varmala ‘ ceremony when the bride and the groom exchange garlands.

It’s a playful ceremony where the bride has to make several attempts to put the Varmala around her groom’s neck even as his friends make it difficult for her to reach him. They carry him on their shoulder and playfully tease the bride.

The couple will host a reception for relatives in Delhi on December 21 followed by another bash in the city soon for film industry friends and cricketers.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.4K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Neha Kakkar Neha Kakkar
2.3K
Headlines

Neha Kakkar to rock at Gopalpur Beach Festival 2017
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.2K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top