Watch: Virat and Anushka’s ‘ Varmala ‘ ceremony

Mumbai: A video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exchanging garlands has surfaced online. The video was taken during the ‘ Varmala ‘ ceremony when the bride and the groom exchange garlands.

It’s a playful ceremony where the bride has to make several attempts to put the Varmala around her groom’s neck even as his friends make it difficult for her to reach him. They carry him on their shoulder and playfully tease the bride.

The couple will host a reception for relatives in Delhi on December 21 followed by another bash in the city soon for film industry friends and cricketers.