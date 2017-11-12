Watch video: Three-storey building collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: A three-storeyed building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Saturday. But luckily, a disaster was averted as the people in the building were evacuated a few days ago, according to sources.
A video clip shows the building falling in a matter of seconds.
The civic officials in Guntur had undertaken road widening work near the building a few months ago and had sent a notice to the owner for partial demolition, sources said.
The dramatic collapse has triggered the civic body to initiate an investigation.