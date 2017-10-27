Watch Video: Soulful Odia romantic track ‘Toh Bina’ crosses 2 lakh views in 36 hours

Bhubaneswar: Vighnanz-The Band has recently launched a new music video ‘Toh Bina’ on Amara Muzik platforms. The video of Odia romantic track has been made in association with Basedev Films and Prelude Productions. The video has made a record by crossing 2 lakh views in a span of 36 hours. The video is based on love at first sight depicting typically terrace love.
“Toh Bina” brings together for the first time Odia industry’s fresh pair Raj Rajesh and Sradha Panigrahi along with Subhasis Panda. Video director is Basudev Dalai and cinematography has been done by Anurag Das. Lyricist SK Jabid Ali has also given his soulful lyrics in the romantic track.