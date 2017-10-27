PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Entertainment

Watch Video: Soulful Odia romantic track ‘Toh Bina’ crosses 2 lakh views in 36 hours

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

Bhubaneswar: Vighnanz-The Band has recently launched a new music video ‘Toh Bina’ on Amara Muzik platforms. The video of Odia romantic track has been made in association with Basedev Films and Prelude Productions. The video has made a record by crossing 2 lakh views in a span of 36 hours. The video is based on love at first sight depicting typically terrace love.

“Toh Bina” brings together for the first time Odia industry’s fresh pair Raj Rajesh and Sradha Panigrahi along with Subhasis Panda. Video director is Basudev Dalai and cinematography has been done by Anurag Das. Lyricist SK Jabid Ali has also given his soulful lyrics in the romantic track.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.9K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.3K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top