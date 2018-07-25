Watch video: 16-yr-old girl with HIV asks strangers for hugs

Headlines

New Delhi: A 16-year-old HIV positive Uzbekistan girl’s attempt towards raising awareness about people living with HIV is truly watching worthy.

The girl stood on the streets of Uzbekistan with a simple request to strangers, “I am HIV positive, Hug Me!” and she got amazing response setting a new trend in raising awareness.
The UNICEF has posted a video of the girl that has managed to pull the heartstrings of many on Twitter.

The girl, Azima was looking to change people’s perceptions about those living with HIV in Uzbekistan.

