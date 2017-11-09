Latest News Update

Watch: How MS Dhoni’s funny dance made wife Sakshi laugh madly

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his cool and composed behaviour both on and off the field.

While Dhoni is considered as fan-favourite for his finishing skills on the field, he has a funny side too when it comes to off-field.

In a video posted on Instagram by Dhoni’s hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, the wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen showing his stylish dancing moves.

In the clip, Dhoni is seen grooving to the tune of a Bollywood number `Jhak maar ke` from the movie Desi Boyz while his wife Sakshi can be seen laughing hysterically.

