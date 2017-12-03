Watch: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva back with another Malayalam song

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s two-and-half-year-old daughter, Ziva is already a social media star.
The two-and-half-year-old social media star is back melting hearts on Instagram with yet another singing performance.
A video of the little one signing popular Malayalam song “Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante” from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan has surfaced online. The video has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views in less than a day.
Earlier, a video of her singing ‘Ambalapuzhai Unnikannanodu Nee’, a popular song from the Mohanlal-starer Malayalam movie Adwaytham, became an instant Internet hit.
Then, there’s another video of her making roti.