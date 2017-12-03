Latest News Update

Watch: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva back with another Malayalam song

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s  two-and-half-year-old daughter, Ziva is already a social media star.

The two-and-half-year-old social media star is back melting hearts on Instagram with yet another singing performance.

A video of the little one signing popular Malayalam song “Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante” from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan has surfaced online. The video has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views in less than a day.

Earlier, a video of her singing ‘Ambalapuzhai Unnikannanodu Nee’, a popular song from the Mohanlal-starer Malayalam movie Adwaytham, became an instant Internet hit.

Then, there’s another video of her making roti.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
opsc opsc
1.1K
Headlines

OPSC issues notification for Civil Services preliminary exam
Odisha conjoined twins Odisha conjoined twins
1.1K
Headlines

After Jaga-Kalia, another conjoined twins take birth in Odisha

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top