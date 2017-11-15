Watch: Kerala youth’s Baahubali stunt with elephant goes horribly wrong

New Delhi: In a shocking viral video that surfaced on November 13, a fan of the blockbuster film Baahubali 2 is seen trying to imitate the scene where Prabhas is seen posing courageously atop an elephant.
According to sources, the fan went live on his Facebook account, and the incident occurred on November 13 at 3 pm in Thodupuzha, Kerala. In the video, he is seen approached the elephant and feeding it bananas. Then he seems to hold a conversation with the elephant, and everything looks just fine.
Then the man suddenly grabs the jumbo’s tusks and tries to “kiss” its trunk.
As he tries to hold the animal’s tusk to climb on it, the elephant flings him away. A few seconds later, the man lying crumpled 10 feet away.
The man was reportedly knocked unconscious and was immediately rushed to the hospital.
In SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali -2, actor Prabhas is seen on top of an elephant after climbing up its trunk. Needless to try, the stunts in any movie should not be tried at home or anywhere else.