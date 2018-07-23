Entertainment

Watch Jackie Shroff clearing traffic on busy Lucknow road, video goes viral

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jackie Shroff

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who is reportedly filming Hindi remake of Prasthaanam in Lucknow, can be seen clearing traffic in the video which was shared from his official Twitter account.

Jackie known for his ‘bindaas’ attitude in real life showed what a true hero is like. He is currently shooting for Prasthaanam in Lucknow.

Leaving the spectators in awe of him, the ‘Bhidu’ of Bollywood got down from his car and started clearing the traffic.

A video of Jackie clearing the traffic and making way for other commuters to pass-by has gone viral on the internet.
