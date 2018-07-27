Watch garlic butter baby shrimp & spinach spaghetti recipe by Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is making headlines for her performance in Dilbar from the John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer popular for her incredible dancing skills — belly dancing in particular — Fatehi has also been successful in garnering appreciation in Bollywood.

Apart from dancing, Fatehi likes to cook her favorite dishes also.

She has shared a garlic butter baby shrimp & spinach spaghetti cooking video on Instagram.

Ingredients required

2 tablespoons salted butter

6 cloves garlic, finely diced

1 pound (500 g) shrimp (or prawns), tails on or off

1 small onion, diced

5 oz (150 g) jarred sun-dried tomato strips in oil,

1 3/4 cups half and half Almond milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 cups baby spinach leaves, washed

2/3 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons dried Italian herbs

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

After the huge success of Dilbar, Fatehi has been signed for a special song for the Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh-starrer Baazaar. She is also the latest entrant in the cast line-up of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Eid 2019 release, Bharat, which is headlined by Salman Khan.