Watch! Car combusts near Nalco Square in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A car being driven along the Jaydev Vihar-Patia road spontaneously caught fire near Nalco Square in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the evening near Janata Maidan. Panic gripped the passersby after they spotted the Honda City car in the flames.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately ascertained. According to the preliminary report, no one was injured in the mishap.

In May this year, a car caught fire on busy NH- 16 in front of the ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar. The driver somehow managed to escape unhurt after the fire broke out in the Indigo vehicle.