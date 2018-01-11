Headlines

Watch: 3 Indian Army soldiers fall from helicopter after rope from which they were hanging breaks

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Three Indian Army personnel got injured after the rope from which they were hanging while coming out of a chopper, broke and they fell on the ground, according to sources.

The accident happened when the chopper was hovering in the air and the Jawans were coming down to the ground with the help of the rope. It is a practice which army commands usually do while going for an operation in a hostile area.

They were rehearsing for Army Day Parade which takes place on January 15 every year.

However, the incident has raised the question on the safety of army soldiers.

 

