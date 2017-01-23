Waste Segregation: BMC to set up coloured dustbins at city locations

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to install 3,600 dustbins at 1,800 locations across the city to ensure better waste management and a cleaner city.

By February 1, as many as 1,000 bins will be set up at 500 locations. Each location will have two coloured bins for waste segregation. While one bin will be used for bio-degradable waste, the other one would be for recyclable waste.

The two bins will be green and blue in colour. While the green bin will be used for bio-degradable waste such as vegetable peel, fruits, household kitchen waste, etc, the blue ones will be used to dump metals, glass, rags, rubber, containers, etc.

Already the civic body has started its operation by installing 60 bins at 30 locations. The locations included the city bus stand, Master Canteen Square and other busy market areas.