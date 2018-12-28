Warrant against Sambit Patra for EC rules violation

Bhopal: A warrant was issued against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for violating Election Commission (EC) rules.

Reports said a bailable warrant was issued against him in this connection.

Media reports said on Thursday that a Bhopal court has issued the warrant against Patra for violating the model of code of conduct during the Madhya Pradesh elections.

Patra did not appear in court despite a summon on December 27.

The co-accused BJP leader SS Uppal, however, had appeared in court. He was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, the MP Police have registered a case against Patra on a complaint filed by the Election Commission in this connection.

Reports said Patra had held a press conference ahead of the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections in MP Nagar area of Bhopal on October 27.

The Congress had filed a complaint of violation of the model code of conduct with the EC.

In the FIR filed, it was stated that holding a press conference by blocking roads without proper permission was a violation of rules.