Ward member’s husband shot dead by Maoists in M’giri

Mathili: As rural elections readies to ensue, pre-poll unrest and violence triggered by left wing extremists was seen in Malkangiri district on Friday with a ward member’s husband shot dead by the Maoists.

The incident occurred at Bara village under Karatanapalli GP in Mathili block of the tribal district as the husband of the ward member of the village was shot dead by extremists inside his home.

While the assailants have not left any alibi behind it is suspected that since the victim Bishu Durua, the husband of nominee from the ruling BJD the incident took place.

The horrific incident has raised apprehension and fear among the locals of nearby villages and GPS including Shalam, Temurpalli, Mahupadar, Gamarapalli.

Meanwhile coming operations have been intensifies with South Western DIG S Saini taking stock of the situation.

For last some weeks posters issuing threats and warnings asking people to refrain from elections has been seen in various areas in the tribal dominated far cut off areas.