War of words erupted between BJD and BJP on political Nabakalebara

Bhubaneswar: A war of words erupted between the BJD and BJP leaders in the State after Union Minister Jual Oram reiterated that a political ‘Nabakalebara’ will happen in Odisha as people have already decided to change the Government.

The Union Minister claimed that the political equation and situation in Odisha will certainly change and “Political Nabakalebara” will take place in the state.”

People are changing their minds and want to give a chance to the BJP. The change in the political situation may start either from Puri or Sundargarh, he added.

Rajya Sabha member and BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb had a strong attack on Oram’s assertion of a change of Government in the next election, who asked the Union Minister to give people a report card of Narendra Modi Government of the last three and a half years.

“The Minister should be prepared to tell people what the Centre has done,” Deb said.

When asked about Oram’s remarks on BJD supremo’s visit to different districts, Deb said, “The Union Minister should first clear why Narendra Modi has visited Gujarat thrice within a month.”

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said on Friday that people of Odisha have made up their mind to see a ‘Nabakalebara’ of the Government. People will throw the inefficient and corrupt Naveen Patnaik Government to the Bay of Bengal. He had said the changes will begin from Puri.

Deb, however, said equating oneself with Lord Jagannath and talking about ‘Nabakalebara’ has exposed the political arrogance of BJP. People of the State have shown their faith and trust on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the last 17 years and will continue to do so in future.