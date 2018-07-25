Wanted Naxal killed in fire exchange with security forces

Malkangiri: A wanted Naxal, who was carrying a reward of 4 lakh, was killed by the security forces in an encounter in Kurnapally forest area in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sunkari Raj Kumar alias Arun, a divisional committee member and in-charge of Charla-Sabari Area Committee.

According to sources, on receipt of reliable information that wanted underground extremists of CPI (Maoist) were moving in Kurnapally forest area to commit offence in view of martyrs’ week, a police team undertook combing operation to apprehend them. While combing in the area, the police team came under a volley of fire from extremists at around 2 am.

The police team fired in retaliation when the extremists did not stop firing to overpower and apprehend them. After the fire from the extremists’ side ceased, police organized a thorough search in the area. During the search, the police found the body of the armed extremist. The police also found one 303 rifle, 4 kit bags and some fired cartridges at the scene.

According to sources, the extremist was underground for the last 10 years. He was involved in more than 10 cases including three murder cases in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He was also involved in so many offences in various parts Bijapur and Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh.