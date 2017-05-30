Wanted Maoist, aide carrying bounty on head surrender in Rourkela

Rourkela: Most wanted Maoist Bhima alias Krishna and woman aide Phula Munda alias Guribari (22), surrendered before the Rourkela police on Monday. Bhima was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, while Phula carried bounty of Rs 1 lakh.

The duo belongs to Ranchi in Jharkhand, whereas Bhima was involved in several police-Maoist gun battles in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Boudh, said Rourkela SP Anirudh Singh.

Bhima was one of the divisional committee members in Sundargarh-Deogarh-Sambalpur division alongside Maoist leaders Samarjee alias Anmol Hembram and Kundan Pahan.

He was forcibly inducted in the outfit by Kundan Puhan in 2005 and after arms training in 2007 he was handling SLR rifle. He was elevated as Platoon Commander in 2016 and had participated in numerous exchanges of fire with police in Odisha and Jharkhand. Lohar’s wife Sushma had surrendered before Sambalpur police in 2014.