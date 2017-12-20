‘Most Wanted’ host Suhaib Ilyasi sentenced to life imprisonment for wife’s murder

New Delhi: Former TV show host, Suhaib Ilyasi was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife Anju 17 years ago.
Ilyasi was convicted of murder by a Delhi sessions court on December 16. An order passed by Additional Sessions Judge, SK Malhotra, Ilyasi was charged guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
Anju was found dead in her East Delhi residence in January 2000. She had multiple stab injuries. Ilyasi told the police that she had committed suicide after a quarrel with him; he was arrested in March that year after a case of dowry was registered against him.
Ilyasi had shot to fame as the host of a crime show called India’s Most Wanted. He was arrested on March 28, 2000, and later charged with the murder of his wife after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife.
Initially, Ilyasi was charged under the milder Section 304 B (dowry death) and related charges of cruelty to wife and destroying evidence. However, in August 2014 the Delhi High court had ruled that Ilyasi should be charged with murdering his wife.
The court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh and also directed that Rs 10 lakh be paid to Anju’s parents as compensation.