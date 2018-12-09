Wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in J&K’s Kishtwar

Srinagar: Police on Sunday nabbed a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Reyaz Ahmad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Reyaz Ahmad, a resident of Sounder Dachhan village and a close associate of hardcore terrorist Mohammad Amin alias ‘Jhangir’, was arrested by a police party based on specific information from the town, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Rajinder Gupta said.

He said the arrested terrorist is a “hardcore motivator encouraging local youth to join militancy”. He used to lure youths into terrorism and encouraged them to join militants in terrorist activities.

Several pictures of Ahmad holding an AK assault rifle had gone viral on social media in the recent past and his name also surfaced during the interrogation of two of his associates who were arrested in the town on July 1, SSP Gupta informed.

Ahmad was also involved in another case related to militancy in the Parimpora locality of Srinagar. Following the arrest of his two associates, a case was registered at the Kishtwar police station.

“Some more arrests and recoveries are expected at his disclosure,” the officer said, adding Jehangir was the longest surviving terrorist active in the Kishtwar belt.