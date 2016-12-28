PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Crime

Most wanted gangster, Cheru Gouda injured in police encounter

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Cheru Gouda injured

Berhampur: The most wanted criminal of the district, Shyam Sundar Gouda alias Cheru Gouda(aged 22) , was injured in an exchange of fire with the police near Barpali under Digapahandi police limits on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, Cheru at first hurled bombs at the police in which a policeman, named Siba Sankar Mohapatra, has been injured. Cheru was injured in the exchange of fire whereas 3 others managed to flee from the spot.

Having sustained two bullets in both of his legs, Cheru has been admitted to the MKCG Hospital for treatment.

Police has seized 3 crude bombs , one country made pistol, and one bike from his possession.

Notably, more than 10 serious cases have been pending in his name at the police station and the police had been searching  him since long.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

indian idol indian idol
37.2K
Bollywood

Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol
smartphones smartphones
8.1K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
air show air show
8.0K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
mahima mishra mahima mishra
6.0K
Headlines

Mahima Mishra arrested from Thailand
14 km flyover 14 km flyover
2.6K
Twin City

14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan
To Top