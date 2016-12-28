Most wanted gangster, Cheru Gouda injured in police encounter

Berhampur: The most wanted criminal of the district, Shyam Sundar Gouda alias Cheru Gouda(aged 22) , was injured in an exchange of fire with the police near Barpali under Digapahandi police limits on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, Cheru at first hurled bombs at the police in which a policeman, named Siba Sankar Mohapatra, has been injured. Cheru was injured in the exchange of fire whereas 3 others managed to flee from the spot.

Having sustained two bullets in both of his legs, Cheru has been admitted to the MKCG Hospital for treatment.

Police has seized 3 crude bombs , one country made pistol, and one bike from his possession.

Notably, more than 10 serious cases have been pending in his name at the police station and the police had been searching him since long.