Most wanted dacoit gang held: 4 arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major success, commissionerate police have arrested four persons in connection with a series of loot incidents in Khandagiri area in recent. The police identified the four as M Balaji alias Balaji(20) of Kodala in Ganjam district, Amarjit Pradhan alias Rocky (21) of Kendrapara, who was a resident of Bharatpur, Chandan das of Kodala and Kuran Sahoo of Kodala.

Besides Rs 10,000 cash, police have seized two country-made pistols, bombs, three bikes and two gold chains from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, Khandagiri police was successful in arresting them while they were planning for a loot in the area. During interrogation, master mind of the gang Balaji had surrended of being various loot cases in the city.

As per police sources, many a cases has been registered in their names in the recent for conducting loot and burglary.

On November 16, they had snatched more than Rs 1 lakh and a mobile phone from a person near Phuleswari Basti in the city. Balaji and his other associates had intercepted a Tata Indigo car at Rajdhani college, and opened fire at a businessman and looted Rs 95,000 and mobile vouchers worth Rs 20,000 on December 26. Balaji and his associates had also looted cosmetic agency office before fleeing with the Honda Unicorn motorcycle, which had around Rs 96,000 in its box, belonging to the salesman.

Similarly Balaji and Chandan were involved in a chain snatching incident in Baramunda on September 18 of last year. Further, Balaji and Kiran were also involved in a loot case in Ruchika Market on December 5.

However, it is understood from the police department that the miscreants are likely to be taken in police remand for further investigation into the matter.